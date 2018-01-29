Capital Grille employee accused of filming coworkers in changing room

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested an employee of a Providence restaurant after his coworker reported finding the man’s cellphone recording video in the co-ed restroom/changing room.

Marco Northup-Jones, 24, of Cranston, was arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism and one count of disorderly conduct, police said.

The victim told police while she was using the employee changing room at The Capital Grille, she noticed toilet paper hanging from one of the employee’s lockers located right in front of her. When she reached for the toilet paper, a cell phone fell from behind the locker.

The woman said she noticed the phone was recording and had already captured 30 minutes of video. She showed her manager the video and observed Northup-Jones placing the phone inside the locker as it was recording, according to police.

Police said the victim reported seeing multiple employees using the changing room during the time the video was recording.

Northup-Jones is being held by police pending a court hearing.