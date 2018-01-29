Fans confident as Patriots make their way to Minneapolis

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Not done. That is the motto for this year’s Patriots playoff run as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Fans were invited to a free “Super Sendoff Rally” Monday morning outside the Hall at Patriot Place. Thousands of fans swarmed Gillette Stadium for the event, many showing up hours before the rally began.

A family from Peru, Maine was the first to arrive, showing up around 3 a.m.

Many fans were confident that the Patriots will be able to win their third title in four years.

Mike Lind of Seekonk said he’s actually hoping for not only a win on Sunday, but two more after that.

“I want history,” Lind said. “If I’m going to be greedy, I want it all. It’s like Powerball. I don’t want to win $1 million. I want to win $400 million.”

Gary Blanchette of Cranston agreed with Lind.

“A ring for every finger? Absolutely,” Blanchette said. “Keep it coming.”

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)

Patriots send-off rally 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, shouts to the crowd as tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, applauds during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady, right, stand on the stage during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, front left, exchanges a high five with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and Jonathan Kraft, president of the Kraft Group, behind center, look on. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, left, addresses the crowd as wide receiver Matthew Slater, right, applauds during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, front, address the crowd as, behind from the left, free safety Devin McCourty, wide receiver Matthew Slater, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and wide receiver Danny Amendola, look on during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) This group from Warwick attended the send-off rally. Photo: Latisha Rodas New England Patriots fans hold placards and cheer during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally for the team, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots fans hold placards and cheer during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally for the team, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots fan Keith Birchall, of Providence, R.I., cheers during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, addresses the crowd as free safety Devin McCourty, right, looks on during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The earliest fans arrived before 3 a.m. to ensure a good spot for Monday's rally. Crowds gather as the send-off rally gets underway in Foxboro. Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Patrick Little meets one of the littlest Pats fans. This larger-than-life cake is big enough that everyone can get a slice! Getting ready for the main event, when Brady, Belichick, and others spoke to the crowd. The cold can't keep away diehard fans! Fans holding signs line the sidewalks outside Gillette Stadium. Crowds gather on the steps at Patriot Place.