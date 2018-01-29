Fans confident as Patriots make their way to Minneapolis

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Not done. That is the motto for this year’s Patriots playoff run as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Fans were invited to a free “Super Sendoff Rally” Monday morning outside the Hall at Patriot Place. Thousands of fans swarmed Gillette Stadium for the event, many showing up hours before the rally began.

A family from Peru, Maine was the first to arrive, showing up around 3 a.m.

Many fans were confident that the Patriots will be able to win their third title in four years.

Mike Lind of Seekonk said he’s actually hoping for not only a win on Sunday, but two more after that.

“I want history,” Lind said. “If I’m going to be greedy, I want it all. It’s like Powerball. I don’t want to win $1 million. I want to win $400 million.”

Gary Blanchette of Cranston agreed with Lind.

“A ring for every finger? Absolutely,” Blanchette said. “Keep it coming.”

