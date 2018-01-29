Grant provides funding for new pumper for Central Falls Fire Department

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Central Falls joined local lawmakers Monday to celebrate the replacing of the fire department’s pumper.

Senator Jack Reed, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline, Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and Fire Chief Robert Bradley revealed the new $510,000 2017 E-One Pumper Typhoon.

The pumper was purchased with the help of the Congressional Delegation’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant provided $500,000 towards the new pumper. The E-One pumper is replacing a pumper bought secondhand in 1988 from the Valley Falls Fire Department, according to Diossa’s office. The old pumper has been removed from service and will be donated to Guatemala.

Reed is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee. He wrote a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency, who offers the grant, in support of the application to provide funding for the new pumper. The grant is utilized by fire departments and emergency medical services to purchase new vehicles or equipment.

“Getting this truck into service took years of hard work, cooperation, and coordination by Mayor Diossa, Chief Bradley, and many others,” Reed said. “Their efforts behind the scenes will translate to our firefighters on the front lines being able to help people and save lives.”

Bradley said the state of the art pumper was custom-made to the department’s liking and will allow the firefighters to navigate the streets of Central Falls quickly and efficiently.

“This is more than just an additional vehicle, but a morale booster for my team and this city,” Bradley said.