EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Rep. David Cicilline was the only member of Rhode Island’s delegation to vote against a short-term funding measure to end the three-day federal government shutdown.

In the above video, Cicilline joins Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss why he voted “nay,” along with what he hopes to hear from President Donald Trump in his forthcoming State of the Union address.