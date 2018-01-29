Legendary Frank Pepe pizza to open in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the most famous pizza places in Connecticut, and maybe the nation, is coming to Rhode Island

Frank Pepe Pizzeria posted on its website that a location in Warwick is opening soon.

On the job posting site Snagajob, the company said the new location is opening in March or April at 21 Universal Boulevard – next to Smokey Bones and Olive Garden.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria was established in 1925.

In its job posting, the company said, “Our Menu is simple, Pizza, Beer and Soda. Zagat’s has reviewed Frank Pepe Pizza as the “Best Pizza on the Planet” and Frank Pepe’s White Clam Pizza was voted “Best Pizza in America” by the Daily Meal. The recipe for our handcrafted pizza hasn’t changed in over 90 years, nor has the oven we use.”