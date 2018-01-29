Licensing board allows Providence strip club to reopen following gunfire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses has allowed Wonderland strip club to reopen after it was temporarily closed following a shooting incident outside the business early Friday morning.

Board Chairman Dylan Conley said police told the board the weekend “cooling off period served its purpose and the emergency safety concerns had abated.” He said employees at the Allens Avenue club are cooperating with the police investigation into the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect in that shooting was involved in an incident inside the club, and had left the building before returning.

One round was fired into the building, which went through the door. At least five other shots were fired, some of which ricocheted off the building and landed on the sidewalk.

No one has been charged in connection with the crime.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan