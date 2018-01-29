Listeria contamination prompts recall of Panera cream cheese

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Panera is recalling several cream cheese products due to a listeria contamination.

According to the company, the recall covers 2 oz. and 8 oz cream cheese products sold in all U.S. stores with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s president and CEO. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

Listeria can cause fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported.

Affected 2 oz. and 8 oz. varieties:

Plain cream cheese

Reduced-fat plain cream cheese

Reduced-fat chive & onion cream cheese

Reduced-fat honey walnut cream cheese

Reduced-fat wild blueberry cream cheese.

Consumers should immediately discard the recalled products.

Panera is offering refunds. The company can be reached online or at 1-855-6-PANERA from Monday through Sunday, 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. CST.