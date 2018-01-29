Police: murder suspect said victim ‘disrespected’ him

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man accused of killing a Connecticut man Saturday admitted to officers that he stabbed the victim, according to police.

A judge ordered 50-year-old Nelson Dearce held without bail following his arraignment on a first-degree murder charge Monday.

Lt. Robert Warner said in court that officers found Dearce holding a knife and covered in blood outside his Bowling Lane home late Saturday night. According to police, Dearce told officers the victim “was disrespecting me in my own house.” Police said Dearce admitted to officers to grabbing a knife and stabbing the victim, saying that he “wanted to kill him.” He also told police he was a Christian, and hoped the man was ok.

After the hearing, Dearce’s family members told Eyewitness News that he is a “good man” and a church-goer.

Police said they found 50-year-old Jeremy Lehmann from Niantic, CT inside Dearce’s apartment with multiple stab wounds. Lehmann was later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.

Police said Lehmann was visiting Dearce’s apartment at the time.