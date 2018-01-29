‘Shelter in place’ ordered at CCRI’s Warwick campus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Students at Community College of R.I.’s Warwick campus were told to shelter in place after someone reportedly spotted a person with a “holstered gun” Monday afternoon.

Col. Stephen McCartney of the Warwick Police Department said they received a call from campus security minutes before noon and asked if they could send police officers to assist in a search.

At around 12:15 p.m. the CCRI Twitter feed sent out information: “SHELTER IN PLACE AT THE KNIGHT CAMPUS. A single report of a man with a holstered weapon has been reported to campus police. Warwick Police are on site. STAY IN YOUR ROOM WHILE POLICE ACTIVITY IS IN PROGRESS, MORE INFO TO FOLLOW.”

A short time later college tweeted: “UPDATE: Warwick and CCRI PD are thoroughly searching the Knight Campus. This is NOT an active shooter situation. Campus is calm. Seek shelter in a locked area.”

The college then tweeted out the situation was “all clear” about one hour after the lockdown was ordered.

“No active threat was identified. Warwick PD will remain on campus for remainder of the afternoon. Normal activities will resume,” the tweet stated.

A spokesperson for the R.I. State police said they were not asked to respond.

McCartney said the person who called security has been located.