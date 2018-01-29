Tom Brady cuts weekly radio interview short, not happy with comments about daughter

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI)– Tom Brady started off the week leading up to Super Bowl LII by confronting comments made about his 5-year-old daughter on WEEI last Thursday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called into WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” radio show Monday morning. The show hosts asked him about comments made last week by WEEI host Alex Reimer. During a discussion of Brady’s Facebook documentary “Tom vs Time,” Reimer used a derogatory term to discuss what he perceived as Brady’s daughter’s annoying behavior.

Tom Brady cuts Kirk & Callahan interview short due to Alex Reimer comment https://t.co/wgua5k3V3L pic.twitter.com/Cp1TUsbs0F — WEEI (@WEEI) January 29, 2018

When asked about Reimer’s comments, Brady responded, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have shown you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Co-host Kirk Minihane was apologetic to the five-time Super Bowl champ. Brady expressed his disappointment and then ended the interview, “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady is set to leave for Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday following the Patriots’ send-off rally at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady on @AlexReimer1's comments: "It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that." Tom then concluded the interview. — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 29, 2018

WEEI.com posted on their website Monday morning, “Reimer was informed last Friday he was being handed an indefinite suspension by WEEI, effective immediately.”

Brady’s comments come just days after WEEI announced a multi-year contract extension for “Patriots Monday” with Tom Brady and “Patriots Friday” with Bill Belichick.

Five-time Super Bowl champs New England @Patriots and @WEEI announce multi-year extension of exclusive broadcast agreement for #PatriotsMonday and #PatriotsFriday. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to headline weekly. https://t.co/JZbcUiXA0i — WEEI (@WEEI) January 24, 2018

