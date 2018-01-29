Woonsocket man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to prison Monday for fatally stabbing his girlfriend while their two young children were home.

Alvin Huggins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 28-year-old Yanira Flores, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Huggins, 34, was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 50 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors said they were prepared to prove that on May 26, 2015, Huggins stabbed Flores in the chest during an argument at her Willow Street home. She later died at Landmark Medical Center.

Their two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were home at the time.

“Yanira’s family tried to get her to recognize that Alvin Huggins was dangerous and that she needed to escape his hold over her. They did their best to get her away from him, but they never imagined he would kill Yanira in cold blood while their children were at home,” Kilmartin said in a statement. “Now, because of his murderous actions, a family is broken and two children are left to grow up without their mother.”

Huggins was located in Dorchester the day after the stabbing and arrested by Boston police. He had a violent past, according to court documents, having previously spent time in prison for slashing another man’s face with a knife.