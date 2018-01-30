Alleged Providence Place mall shooter arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have arrested the 18-year-old male they say shot another teenager in the parking lot at the Providence Place mall earlier this month.

Police obtained a warrant for Sandy Reyes Monday and arrested him in Central Falls Tuesday morning, according to the Providence Journal.

At a press conference Monday, Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements identified Reyes as the individual who shot 19-year-old Leonard Liriano in the leg on Jan. 15.

Two other individuals have also been charged in connection with the incident, which police say started inside the mall and led to the shooting in the parking lot.

Alkhail Sirleaf, 19, was charged with conspiracy. A male juvenile from Pawtucket was also charged with conspiracy.

