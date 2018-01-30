Belichick: Each Super Bowl experience is unique

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WPRI) — The media frenzy ahead of Super Bowl LII continued Tuesday at Minnesota’s famous Mall of America.

In addition to players and coaches taking a variety of questions from reporters – from the serious to the silly – they could also be seen walking around the mall and enjoying themselves before the real preparations begin for Sunday’s big game. Both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to begin practicing Wednesday.

According to Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis and reporter Ruthie Polinsky, reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was very candid, telling stories of his summer trips as a child to visit his mother’s side of the family, who lived north of Minneapolis.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also took the podium Tuesday. As per usual, he didn’t offer many specifics on his game plan, but said each Super Bowl experience is different and the team’s past successes have no effect on their upcoming matchup with the Eagles.

All of the hoopla is nothing new to many New England players, with more than half of the roster having Super Bowl experience and many returning from last year’s championship team, but it was new to nearly all of the Eagles.

