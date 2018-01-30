Brady reveals 4 things that can make Belichick smile

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WPRI) — Super Bowl Opening Night typically has a fun and laid-back vibe, and many of the players and coaches often get asked some silly questions. But there was one in particular that had everyone talking.

How do you make Bill Belichick smile?

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis gets answers from Tom Brady and other Patriots players.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)