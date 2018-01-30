Clean up continues following Cranston chemical fire

Related Coverage Officials investigating cause of Cranston chemical fire that sent 14 firefighters to the hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cleanup is underway after a chemical fire in Cranston sent 14 firefighters to the hospital Monday evening.

According to Cranston Fire Chief William McKenna, crews from across the state responded to 1420 Elmwood Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, including various fire departments, hazmat crews, and the state fire marshal.

McKenna said the situation turned dangerous when the chemical fire started to melt firefighters’ gear as they entered the building.

“Their rubberized gear, their boots were starting to melt,” McKenna said.

The building is home to jewelry manufacturer Gem Craft Inc. Gem Craft President Ronald Verri tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out in the rear part of the building, which is rented out to ProSys Finishing Technologies, a distributor of electro-plating solutions.

A spokesperson for ProSys said employees had already gone home for the day, so no one was in that part of the building when the fire broke out.

McKenna said ProSys is up to date on state forms listing the chemicals it uses on-site.

“In the act of putting out the fire, as well as the sprinklers that are in the building, the chemicals were disturbed, some mixed, some in containers,” McKenna said.

It’s unclear which chemicals mixed together that caused the firefighters’ gear to melt. McKenna said when crews inspected the building in June, they found the building needed a new fire alarm and fire suppression system. He said the company installed both during the past few months and all systems worked correctly.

An eyewitness and an employee at another business in the building said he heard the alarm go off.

“The system that’s in there now is a really good and expensive system,” the employee said.

McKenna said all of the firefighters who were sent to the hospital were released early Tuesday morning. ProSys is continuing to clean up the chemicals that were disturbed during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, which won’t be conducted until the chemicals are cleaned up. It is unclear how long the cleanup will take.

