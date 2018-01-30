Expert: Be careful when trying to score tickets to big game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — College junior Jimmy Greene is a Patriots super fan.

He has season tickets, he has official team gear, and he wants to see his team bring home another Lombardi trophy.

“I’ve gone to almost every game since 2011,” Greene said.

But he’s never been to the big game.

Greene and several of his friends followed the Patriots to Houston last year for Super Bowl LI. But they didn’t make it into the game.

“My friend got scammed on two fake tickets and lost out on $4,000,” he said. “The thing that gave it away on the tickets was the heat signature on the back. It looked so real and then you turned it around and you rub it and it doesn’t disappear and you knew right away.”

Martha Crippen, the director of the Consumer Protection Unit at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, said fans looking for last-minute tickets to the big game should only buy them from the venue or another legitimate seller.

“They have to be very, very careful,” Crippen said. “In this day in age, counterfeit tickets can look like they’re the real thing that you’re buying from the box office or venue, and there’s really no way to tell the difference until it’s too late.”

“The best thing to do is pay by credit card because that offers you protection,” she added. “If you’ve paid cash, if you’ve purchased it from a not-so-legitimate website, the chances of getting your money back are next to nothing.”

Even if the tickets are legitimate, Crippen says some fans have faced frustration buying from ticket re-sellers.

“There can be a lot of fees associated with the re-sellers,” Crippen said. “As a consumer, it’s your job to read the fine print.”

Greene is flying to Minneapolis Saturday morning and is hopeful he’ll be inside the stadium for Super Bowl LII. He and his friends have two tickets to the game. They’re on the hunt for two more.

“This year, hopefully we get better results,” he said. “It will be fun either way!”

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.

