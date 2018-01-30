Ginsburg joins RWU students for ‘fireside chat’ on SCOTUS experience

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The second woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, went to Roger Williams University in Bristol Tuesday morning for a “fireside chat” with students of the university’s School of Law.

The first United States Circuit Court of Appeals Senior Judge Bruce Selya facilitated the chat in a classroom, set up as an appellate courtroom with a bench that would accommodate several mock justices.

Ginsburg spoke about her experience in law, including challenges she faced getting out of law school and finding a job in the legal system. She also took questions from those who attended the chat.

One questioner asked what her best advice to rising attorneys would be. She emphasized the importance of being flexible.

Ginsburg was appointed to office by President Bill Clinton in 1993. This August will mark 25 years for her on the high bench. She graduated from Columbia Law School and later taught at Rutgers School of Law. Her legal career included several victories arguing before the Supreme Court.

Some have compared Ginsburg to the first African-American United States Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. Ginsburg said she is uncomfortable with that comparison because her life, “was never in danger.”

Ginsburg is 84 years old and credited her good health to a personal trainer that she’s had since 1999. Many reporters have asked her trainer to try the so-called “RBG Workout,” and have had a hard time with it, she said, which drew laughter from the room.

Ginsburg’s plans for her visit to Rhode Island included a visit to the United States District Courthouse in Providence, as well as a synagogue in the city. She will miss attending the State of the Union address President Donald Trump will give tonight to a joint session of Congress in Washington.