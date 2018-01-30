Hometown Hero: Isaac Angking

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Isaac Angking.

The Providence native became the second youngest homegrown player to sign a professional contract with the New England Revolution.

The forward earned his opportuniy after shining for various Revolution Academy teams since 2013, scoring 28 goals with 18 assists over 81 appearances.

Angking has also represented the U.S. National Youth teams since his first call up to the under-14 team in 2014.

