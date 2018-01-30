In contract dispute, Providence teachers to picket Mayor Elorza’s State of the City address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As they enter their sixth month without a new union contract, Providence teachers have announced plans to hold an informational picket at Mayor Jorge Elorza’s State of the City address Feb. 6.

In a post on Facebook, the Providence Teachers Union said all of their members are “impacted by Elorza’s unwillingness to negotiate in good faith.” The union’s last contract ended Aug. 31.



The picket comes as union President Maribeth Calabro and other members of her leadership team have ramped up their criticism of the Democratic mayor on their social media feeds. The two sides had been negotiating a new contract for several months, but Calabro said talks have stalled.

Apparently safety is NOT a priority of @Jorge_Elorza sending 24000 students to school on busses, or walking, on treacherous streets!! Way to go!

Who are your advisors? The same ones telling you to fight with @PTU958? or is this you trying to lead? either way- EPIC FAIL! — Maribeth Calabro (@Renny920) January 30, 2018

I wonder if @Jorge_Elorza will continue to stay silent on our violence and assaults in schools, lack of substitute teachers, the exodus of Ts and admins fron the district, his unwillingness to respect the hard work of Ts by bargaining in good faith?!? I’m betting NO! — Maribeth Calabro (@Renny920) January 27, 2018

Victor Morente, a spokesperson for Elorza, said Tuesday the administration is aware of the picket.

“The administration remains committed to coming to an agreement that best benefits our students, teachers and school community,” Morente said.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan