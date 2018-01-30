In the Kitchen: 22 Bowen’s Secret Burger

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Walter Slater, of 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, to show us how to make their 22 Bowen’s Secret Burger.

Ingredients:

1 Onion Brioche Bun

1 8oz Wagyu Beef Patty

2oz Grade A Foie Gras

1 Butter Poached Lobster Tail (3oz)

4oz Truffle Aioli

2oz Pickled Red Onion

1 ea Bib Lettuce

Directions:

For the Foie:

Score the foie, season with salt and pepper, sear the liver in a hot pan basting the meat as you cook it.

For the Lobster Tail:

Remove the raw tail from the shell.

Heat 1/2 pound of butter to a simmer.

Cook 6-8 min till firm.

For the Truffle Aioli:

3 cloves of roasted garlic, 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt, 2oz of lemon juice, 2oz of pasteurized egg yolk, 1 cup vegetable oil, 3 tablespoons white truffle oil, 8 pieces of shaved black truffle.

In food processor combine all ingredients but the oil and black truffles.

With the machine running slowly add the oil till thick.

Remove and place in a bowel, fold the black truffle in.

Taste for salt.

For the Quick Pickled Red Onion:

1/2 Cup Red Wine Vinegar, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 red onion sliced, 1/2 cup water.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk till salt and sugar is dissolved.

Pour over the sliced onions.

Let sit out at room temperature for an hour and then refrigerate.

