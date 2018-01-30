Ink Master returns for new season

Rhode Island native and Winner of Ink Master Season 2, Steven Tefft, is back for another competitive season. However this time Tefft is serving as coach and competitor as he mentors tattoo artists in hopes of taking home the title. The artists will be put through extreme challenges proving their skill and grit in an epic battle for $100,000 and the title of Ink Master. Tefft will also be having a viewing party at Dan’s Place in West Greenwich Tuesday, January 30th from 6-11pm. Guests can enjoy raffles, food and drink, plus a brand new episode! Ink Master: Return of the Masters airs Tuesday nights at 10pm on Paramount Network.

