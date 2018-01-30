Kennedy to put Fall River in national spotlight as he delivers response to SOTU

Related Coverage Newest Kennedy in Congress to give Democratic SOTU response

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Congressman Joe Kennedy is set to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union from Diman High School Tuesday night.

Kennedy said he chose Fall River because it’s a resilient and proud city, and he chose the high school because its students embody that spirit.

“I’ll do my best and hopefully if it doesn’t go well, I’ll be able to laugh about it,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, 37, represents Massachusett’s 4th Congressional District. He says he hopes to highlight a national need for schools like Diman.

“Vocational schools like this have proven that they are capable of getting students into a bright and valuable future and we’re not providing them that pathway,” Kennedy said. “We know it works and we’re not funding it.”

Kennedy said he couldn’t imagine a more fitting location to deliver the response. He said he intends to put some actions and inactions of the Trump Administration into context in a community where the median household income is about $34,000.

“There’s an awful lot that unites a factory worker in Fall River and a factory worker in Tulsa,” Kennedy said. “Highlighting those similarities is something I think everyone across Washington could be doing a better job of.”

Officials said between 150-200 people are expected to be inside the building to hear the response, including students, faculty and community members. The response will begin around 10 p.m. and the speech should last about 15 minutes.