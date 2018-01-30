Man in custody following incident at Portsmouth High School

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Portsmouth police have taken a man into custody following an incident at Portsmouth High School Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth police say the man, who is not a student, assaulted a female teacher.

In an email sent to parents, Portsmouth High School administrators said that an intruder attempted to enter the school’s gym just after 9 a.m.

A teacher saw the intruder and directed him towards the main office while instructing students to shelter in place and call the police. The teacher was assaulted during the interaction.

The message went on to assure parents that no students were injured.

The full message reads:

At approximately 9:05 this morning, an intruder attempted to enter the new gymnasium. The teacher intercepted the intruder and directed him to the main office. The teacher directed the students to call 911 and the students were placed into a lockdown. In this process the teacher was assaulted. The suspect was apprehended by the police and taken into custody. No students were physically hurt in this incident. ​The police and our student resource officer secured the building. The building is safe for all our students and staff. We will be providing ongoing counseling and support for students and staff.

