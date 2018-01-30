Police: Intruder punched, kicked teacher at Portsmouth HS

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Portsmouth police said a teacher was assaulted Tuesday morning while trying to prevent an intruder from entering the school’s gym.

Portsmouth Police Chief Thomas Lee said the man, identified as Marcus Schlip, 22, tried to get into the new gymnasium building around 9 a.m. Police said students were inside the building at the time having gym class, and it was their teacher who blocked Schlip from getting inside.

After the teacher told Schlip to go to the main office, police said the confrontation got physical.

“As Schlip was being denied entrance into the gym, he punched a teacher in the face as she was holding the door. Schlip then pushed through the entrance and kicked the teacher multiple times,” Lee said.

Lee said multiple students in the class called 911, and the dispatcher contacted the school resource officer, who found Schlip in the main office and took him into custody.

Schlip had apparently walked over to the main office after being denied entry to the gymnasium. Lee said it appears he may have had mental health problems, and his reason for trying to access the school is unknown. Officer Maddie Pirri took him into custody, and other officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

During their investigation, police said officers found a long, military-style knife in Schlip’s backpack, which had a 7-inch blade.

The motive for the alleged attack is unknown at this time. Police said Schlip is a former student at the school.

Schlip is being charged with felony assault on a school teacher; possession of a knife in commission of a crime; and disturbance of public assemblies. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teacher was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Chief Lee commended her for protecting her students.

The superintendent declined to comment on the incident, but Eyewitness News obtained a message that was sent to parents from the school department.

The full message reads:

At approximately 9:05 this morning, an intruder attempted to enter the new gymnasium. The teacher intercepted the intruder and directed him to the main office. The teacher directed the students to call 911 and the students were placed into a lockdown. In this process the teacher was assaulted. The suspect was apprehended by the police and taken into custody. No students were physically hurt in this incident. ​The police and our student resource officer secured the building. The building is safe for all our students and staff. We will be providing ongoing counseling and support for students and staff.

