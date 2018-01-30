Music icon collaborates with Quickbooks

Music Icon Linda Perry has founded two record labels and composed and produced hit songs, including “Beautiful” for Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started” for P!nk.

We spoke to her via satellite to discuss her latest collaboration with Intuit QuickBooks and it’s new ‘BACKING YOU’ Campaign to spotlight the contributions made by independent workers who contribute so much to billion-dollar industries but are never seen, heard or celebrated.

