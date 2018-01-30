Patriot Place to host second rally prior to the big game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans who missed the send-off rally on Monday now have a second chance to cheer on the Patriots prior to the big game.

Patriot Place is hosting a free big game rally outside Splitsville Luxury Lanes and and Howl at the Moon on Feb. 3 from 3-5 p.m.

The event will feature a DJ, face painting, live dance performances by Foxboro’s Elite Dance Center, green screen photo-ops, a petting zoo including five goats and appearances from Pat the Patriot and the Patriots End Zone Militia.

Patriots Place will also have stations where fans can make signs, as well as sign a banner to wish the players good luck for Sunday’s big game. Fans that are wearing Pat’s gear will also have an opportunity to enjoy some free skating at the rink from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming rally, visit the Patriots Place website.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)