Prosecutors: Feud over loud music, barking dog prompted deadly stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Prosecutors say a hostile relationship between two neighbors turned deadly when a 34-year-old New Bedford woman was stabbed 49 times.

On Tuesday, three suspects were led before a New Bedford district court judge for their alleged roles in the death of 34-year-old Chantel Bruno inside her Ashley Boulevard home. Police say she was found bleeding and screaming outside of her home on January 22, later dying at St. Luke’s Hospital. Her dog, Lolita, was also stabbed in the attack, but survived.

Now Bruno’s neighbor, Robert Viveiros, 47, faces charges of murder, armed home invasion and animal cruelty. Police say Viveiros lived across the hall from Bruno, and he and his girlfriend, Olivia Alves, admitted to their contentious relationship with Bruno. The couple had previously expressed frustration with Bruno’s loud music and barking dog.

Court documents contain text messages showing Viveiros texting Kenneth Roark, 45, asking him to “bring reinforcements” to his home, expressing rage with his neighbor and saying one of his dogs wanted to take a bite out of her. “I would kick in that [expletive] door and beat her [expletive] and have my pit bulls with me,” Viveiros wrote in a text to Roark just hours before Bruno’s death, according to prosecutors.

Police say video surveillance cameras then captured Roark in the area of Bruno’s home on the night of her death.

Police say Bruno was found stabbed 49 times; some of the wounds on her back were 10 inches deep, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Viveiros was ordered her without bail. Roark was also held without bail on a murder charge. He also faces charges of animal cruelty, armed home invasion and conspiracy.

Alves, Viveiros’ 29-year-old girlfriend, faces an obscruction of justice charge. Police say Alves deliberately withheld information from police and deleted text messages and phone calls connected to the case.

Alves was ordered released on personal recognizance by a judge and must wear a GPS tracking device while her case is pending, and cannot have any contact with anyone else involved in the case.