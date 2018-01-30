Several inches of snow blanket SNE, making for messy AM commute

An overnight snowfall has led to higher accumulations than previously expected, with between three and upwards of six inches of fluffy snow covering the region.

Commuters are encouraged to leave extra time to get to work, as slick roads and breezy winds are making driving conditions difficult.

Seeing both plowed and snow-covered side streets in Warwick pic.twitter.com/2y3CsaRGT6 — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) January 30, 2018

Schools across Rhode Island, Southeast Massachusetts, and Connecticut have delays of an hour or more, with some school districts cancelling classes altogether. Parking bans have been put in place in many cities and towns. A full list of closings can always be found on the Pinpoint Closings page.

RIPTA announced Tuesday morning that eight routes will be detoured due to the storm. Routes 14, 18, 19, 27, 29, 55, 56, and 71 have been affected. Riders should expect delays and are encouraged to use extra caution at bus stops and shelters, which could be slippery.

At this time, no flights into or out of T.F. Green airport have been affected. Track the status of your flight with WPRI’s flight tracker.

Checking your morning commute as snow continues to fall. This is a look at 95 in downtown Providence. Live reports all morning @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jtiPwDef73 — Todd Wallace (@1toddwallace) January 30, 2018