Some Vikings fans change sides, root for Pats

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) – After losing hopes of being the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, some Vikings fans are choosing to throw their support behind the Patriots for this weekend’s matchup.

Ruthie Polinksy caught up with several Vikings fan in Minnesota to ask who they were supporting this weekend, and why. Watch Ruthie’s full report in the video above.

Tonight on @wpri12 we tell you the story of Pats fan, Dawon Batuoh. A Providence, RI native turned Minneapolis resident! Any other New Englanders heading this way this week email me at rpolinsky@wpri.com! pic.twitter.com/Bc89FIfUS0 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) January 29, 2018

