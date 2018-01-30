State Police releases recruitment report focused on diversity

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. State Police released the findings of a 154-page report of the agency that focused on increasing diversity in the recruitment and promotional process.

State Police Col. Ann Assumpico said the agency is taking a more welcoming approach in an attempt to get people to apply for the state police academy, including spelling out what potential recruits can expect in terms of testing and physical training, even posting videos on how to perform a proper sit-up.

“A lot of men and women, they are just not ready for the academy,” Assumpico said at a news conference. “You want to make sure you get the right individuals.”

Assumpico said of the 1,403 applicants to the 2018 state police academy, 44% were women or minorities, a number she believes is up from previous years.

The academy is set for July, and the state budgeted enough money for 30 new troopers. The state police currently have about 230 sworn personnel, a number Assumpico said she would like to see be at 300.

Among the recommendations from the report that Assumpico said is already being used is establishing a mentorship program for all applicants and candidates. The idea being those seeking the job can reach out to an active member of the state police for guidance throughout the process.

