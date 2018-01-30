Study: 662 million vacations days go unused per year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A study by the United States Travel Association revealed that 662 million vacation days go to waste each year.

The study, called “Project: Time Off,” found that more than half of American employees do not use all of their vacation time every year. In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found that 55 percent of Rhode Islanders fail to use all of their allotted vacation days, which is the equivalent of 360,000 days.

AAA Northeast said Rhode Island ranks 21st in the study, while Massachusetts ranks 24th.

The study concluded the reason for the hefty amount of unused vacation time is because many Americans fail to properly plan their vacations. AAA Northeast suggests that planning ahead will allow employees to use their vacation time.

The United States Travel Association conducted a survey to find out why lack of planning was the main reason why vacation time is not used as part of “Project: Time Off.” The survey found that nearly half of the employees that took a proper amount of time off had planned out their vacation ahead of time. Most of the planners had taken a full week off or more, while the non-planners were left with taking only a few days or none at all.

AAA Northeast said the beginning of the year is the best time to plan the usage of vacation time, instead of later on in the year.

“Vacation planning doesn’t have to be stressful,” AAA Northeast Vice President for Travel Rick Del Nero said. “Travel professionals across the state, including those at the auto club, not only provide peace of mind when you travel, but can also develop interesting and exciting itineraries while being mindful of a traveler’s budget.”

AAA Northeast provided tips to help American employees plan their vacations in advance:

Be realistic and plan out your time with a schedule and a budget.

If you are traveling to a new destination, do not be afraid to look up and research nearby attractions and events that you may be interested in.

Use a travel company. Various travel agencies offer useful expertise for locations all over the world and have access to exclusive discounts for transportation, vacation and hotel packages.

Planning ahead gives you time to make sure you have all the correct documentation you may need like a passport or important health documentations.

You may want to invest in travel insurance which can protect you from unforeseen events.

For more information and travel tips, visit the AAA website.