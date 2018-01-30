Vigil honors mother, in U.S. since age 3, detained by ICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family of a Johnston woman, who is now detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), gathered at a Providence law office Tuesday morning to hold a vigil and support the woman’s husband, who was about to file paperwork on her case. She is now facing deportation.

Holding signs through the snow, friends of Lilian Calderon showed their support. Some of the signs said , “Free Lilian,” and others spreading the message, “Keep Families together.”

Calderon was getting her marriage verified on Jan. 15 in Johnston to begin the citizenship process in America. ICE officers took her into custody shortly afterward and she is now being held at the Suffolk County corrections center in Boston.

Calderon came to the United States from Guatemala when she was 3 years old. With her husband, Luis Gordillo, she has two children, a girl, 4, and a boy, 21 months old, both U.S. citizens. Luis and a lawyer were about to go up to Boston to file the paperwork calling for her case to be reopened.

“The children are just devastated, the family is devastated, her husband is devastated by her current detention,” Calderon’s attorney said. “I don’t see why ICE has a reason to hold her, she is not a risk of flight, she is not a danger to the community and those are the most important things for ICE when they consider whether they want to release someone or detain someone.”

Gordillo said he speaks to his wife every night when she calls.

“She said one of the cell inmates got picked up at three in the morning by ICE and they just took them so she is concerned that may happen to her,” Gordillo said.

Friends also have launched a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations for her legal expenses.

ICE told The Providence Journal that an immigration judge issued a final order of removal for Calderon as a Guatemalan national and was arrested pursuant to that.

“With respect to all recent enforcement actions, all of those who have been targeted for arrest were targeted based on previously issued orders of removal by a federal immigration judge. The individuals targeted had previously ignored the aforementioned removal orders and will now be held in ICE custody pending removal,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to the Journal.