Walgreens recalls pain and itch cream due to poisoning risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A packaging problem is prompting Walgreens to recall pain and itch cream.

The company says the container is not child resistant, as required by the federal safety standards. The product contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product was sold at Walgreens stores and on the company’s website from March-November 2017.

Consumers should keep the recalled product out of the reach of children and return it to Walgreens for a refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the manufacturer, Natureplex, at 866-323-0107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.