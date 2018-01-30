Woman’s emotional support peacock denied seat on United flight

NEWARK, N.J. (WPRI) — Feathers were ruffled in a New Jersey airport after a woman’s pet peacock was denied a seat on a flight.

Live and Let Fly reported Monday that a woman tried to bring the bird on board a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International airport. The report said the woman offered to pay for a second seat for the peacock, claiming she had a right to bring it on the plane as her emotional support animal.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told Fox News the woman was told she would not be able to bring the peacock on board.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” United Airlines said in a statement.

The Jet Set shared pictures and video of the peacock in the airport, perched on top of a luggage cart.