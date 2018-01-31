Big Game spending expected to top $15 Billion

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Consumer spending on Super Bowl LII is expected to reach $15.3 billion, an 8.5% increase compared to last year.

Roy Ring cheered on the Patriots to their super bowl victory in Houston.

This year, however, will be a change of pace. He’s hosting a big party for the big game at his restaurant, Dan’s Carriage Inn, in North Kingstown.

“We expect about 80 to 100 [people],” Ring said. “It is a lot of work. It’s a lot of prep, but when you’re selling tickets earlier it makes it a little easier.”

About 11 million people plan to watch the Super Bowl at a bar or restaurant, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Approximately 45 million say they’ll host a party, while 69 million say they’ll attend a party.

The average American will spend $81.17 on Super Bowl celebrations, which includes food, decorations and team gear.

“Where the Super Bowl hits at this time of year, people are still in that high of spending from holidays,” Johnson and Wales University marketing professor Kristen Regine said. “Overall mood and consumer confidence, and people feeling a little more comfortable using their credit card, is still in effect. So the Super Bowl gets to capitalize on that spending from consumers just feeling positive about where the year and the economy is going.”

Financial website, Wallethub, took a closer look at some of the spending:

Pizza sales increase 350% on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a regular Sunday 51.7 million cases of beer are sold on Super Bowl Sunday 9% of people who plan to buy a TV this year say they’ll take advantage of Super Bowl sales. Average cost of a Super Bowl LII ticket on the resale market is $5,700



An estimated 188.5 million people are expected to tune into the Super Bowl, according to the NRF.

