Councilman Igliozzi: Providence school budget is often a ‘work of fiction’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s not even budget season and the Providence school department is already facing criticism from the City Council.

Finance Committee Chairman John Igliozzi chastised school officials Tuesday for being “disingenuous” during the budget process each year, arguing that their spending plan is often a “work of fiction.”

“They’re educators,” Igliozzi, a Democrat from Silver Lake, said during a committee meeting. “They love fiction. I get it. They should submit a budget of reality.”

Igliozzi was responding to assurances given by city finance director Lawrence Mancini that the school department will present the City Council with a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. A five-year budget projection the Elorza administration submitted to the council in December claims the school district must close a $3.7 million gap to balance its budget.

City officials are projecting the school department’s shortfall to grow to $12 million in 2020 and $37 million by 2023, although Mancini stressed that the projections are based on minimal increases in state funding and no increases in funding through the city budget. Overruns in the school budget are required to be covered by the city.

The mayor isn’t expected to submit his proposed budget – which includes both city and school spending – until April. The Providence School Board will likely spend the next two months making recommendations on the school budget, but the City Council has the final say.

Igliozzi said the school department always claims it is submitting a balanced budget, but officials regularly come back to the council “looking for more money, raises, jobs and then they complain how they’re not getting money from people.”

The councilman appeared to be referring to Superintendent Christopher Maher’s request in November for the council to approve $3.98 million in additional spending for several new hires, raises for existing employees, security upgrades and other services as a result of an unanticipated increase in state. The council still hasn’t approved the proposal.

“You want to say how efficient, how well-managed you are,” Igliozzi said. “It doesn’t seem like it is.”

Michael D’Antuono, the business manager for the Providence school department, told the committee the city is expecting to receive an extra $2 million in state aid for 2019, but nothing more from the city budget.

“We also have the expectation that we will truly be balancing the budget,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve ever put together, since I’ve been there, a budget that we didn’t believe in.”

Like nearly every district in the state, Providence has benefited from large annual increases in aid through the state’s education funding formula since 2012, but that funding is not expected to increase at the same pace over the next the next five years. The school department is projecting it will receive $249 million in state aid and $128 million in city funding for the 2019 fiscal year.

District leaders have long argued that the vast majority of their spending is tied up in fixed costs, predominately for employee salaries and healthcare. They say there aren’t many cuts that can be made without harming programming for students.

But Igliozzi said the district needs to come back with a plan to show the council how it will handle receiving less of an increase from the state than it has been receiving in recent years.

“It seems to me for the last seven years you’ve had a gift from the State House,” Igliozzi said.

Superintendent Christopher Maher was not in attendance at the Finance Committee meeting Tuesday because he was asked to appear before the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education to provide an update on the city’s schools.

Maher and several members of his leadership team gave a short PowerPoint presentation, outlining the district’s focus on English language learners, personalized learning and social and emotional learning.

Asked what he needs to improve outcomes in Providence, Maher quickly said “real investments in English language learners.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.