Cranston man gets life in prison for murder of Fall River woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emotions ran high in court Wednesday as a Cranston man was sentenced to prison for killing a Fall River woman last April and burying her body in the backyard of a home under construction.

“Krystal was my only child,” Judy Boswell said through tears. “Her smile lit up every room.”

James Lombardi pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Boswell’s daughter Krystal. He was sentenced to life in prison plus two years for being a habitual offender.

Prior to Lombardi’s sentencing, Boswell’s mother gave an emotional impact statement in which she read a poem she wrote to her daughter when she was two years old.

"How could you do that to my baby?" – Judy Boswell, Krystal's mom, face to face with James Lombardi, before she sat down

Lombardi’s lawyer said his client deeply regrets his conduct and hopes his punishment brings peace to Boswell’s family.

Krystal Boswell, 29, was found buried in the backyard of a Preston Avenue home on April 7, 2017. She had been reported missing on April 1 and according to police, the caller said she had left Fall River with a man named “Jimmy” who had a Rhode Island phone number.

Police said they later received an anonymous tip that Lombardi had murdered Boswell and buried her behind 9 Preston Ave.

Detectives learned Lombardi had recently done construction work at the home and was seen digging a hole in the yard on April 2. He was arrested several days later at an apartment complex on Spring Street in Lincoln.

Police said they believe Lombardi and Boswell were acquaintances who had known each other for a few weeks and had a verbal argument prior to the murder. They said Lombardi moved Boswell’s body from his Wakefield Avenue home to the Preston Avenue location using a taxi.

The owner of the taxi said it was driven that day by Lombardi’s father. John Lombardi was never charged in the case and because of his son’s guilty plea, he will no longer be investigated in regards to this case.