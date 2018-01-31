Crews respond to basement fire on Heath Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a three-story home on Heath Street.

Providence fire Battalion Chief Ken Cirelli said crews responded to the home around 7 p.m. where he said heavy smoke was pouring out of the second and third floor windows.

Cirelli said crews initially went to the second floor before realizing the fire was in the basement. Crews also had trouble with the fire hydrant which was frozen when crews arrived on scene.

According to Cirelli, the fire was extinguished quickly after crews were able to get the hydrant working properly.

Cirelli said there was heavy damage to the house but could not say if it was a total loss.