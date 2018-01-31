East Providence city worker charged with illegally tracking vehicle

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of the city of East Providence is charged with using an electronic device to illegally track another person’s vehicle.

According to East Providence Police Lt. Thomas Rush, Leah Stoddard was arrested Tuesday following a month-long investigation.

Stoddard, 37, of East Providence, is facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and electronic tracking of motor vehicles. The latter charge is tied to a Rhode Island law enacted this year, which states, “it is an offense for a person to knowingly install, conceal, or otherwise place or use an electronic tracking device in or on a motor vehicle without the consent of the operator and all occupants of the vehicle for the purpose of monitoring or following the operator, occupant, or occupants of the vehicle.”

Rush said Stoddard is a human resources analyst for the city. He said he was unsure if she’s still working or has been placed on leave in response her arrest. Eyewitness News has a call into the city manager’s office for more information and is awaiting a reply.

It’s unclear at this time who Stoddard is accused of tracking and whether or not she allegedly did so using city resources.

Stoddard appeared before a bail commissioner Tuesday night and was released on personal recognizance. She’s scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Feb. 21.

The incident remains under investigation.

Rush said Stoddard was involved in a similar case involving her ex-husband, a North Providence police officer. According to the Providence Journal, Stoddard was accused of violating his privacy by using software to spy on his online activity, which had subsequently been used in a case against him.