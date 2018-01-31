Family fun at Yawgoo Valley

Drive less, ski & snowboard more!

Skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing are so close to home at Yawgoo Valley Ski Area & Snow Tubing Park. From 100% snow making with night skiing/boarding, full service rental and pro shops, to cafeteria and bar, they have it all. Group and private lessons are available as are season passes.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Tracy Hartman and Patti Harrington who explained more.

Also available today at 9am is a special one day only half off Rhody Deal: Get a $47 lift ticket for 23.50 – That’s half off of a Ski/Snowboard lift ticket for this season & next. Expires 1/31/19.

Get the Rhody Deal starting at 9am at https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

Learn more about Yawgoo Valley here: http://www.yawgoo.com/

