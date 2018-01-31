‘Fun-Sized:’ Rhode Island moves on from Rhode Iceland

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has quietly released a new tourism campaign after a previous rollout turned into a fiasco, with a video that included footage from Iceland and the head-scratching tagline, “Cooler and Warmer.”

The new campaign for the smallest state in the union uses the tagline “Fun-Sized” and began in November. Its release was first reported by Providence Business News this week.

The campaign includes 7-second videos with people doing things such as rock-climbing and kayaking at Rhode Island sites. The camera then pans out to reveal a selectively focused wider shot simulating a miniature scene.

State officials say the videos were all shot in Rhode Island.

The state’s economic development agency says “Fun-Sized” means you can do everything you want on a fun vacation in a short period of time.

