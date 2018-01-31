I-195 Commission approves terms for new Providence high-rise tower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The I-195 Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved the terms for the sale of a parcel of land in downtown Providence where a New York developer is planning to build a high-rise tower.

New York developer Jason Fane is planning to purchase the estimated acre of land for around $3.1 million. Fane said he hopes to spend around $250 million on the high-rise tower, which will consist of condominiums and apartments as well as retail space.

The project is subject to zoning approval by the city of Providence.

“The approval will allow us to move forward in building an iconic 46-story residence called Hope Point Tower,” Jason Fane said in a statement. “This transformative project will bring more than one quarter of a billion dollars of investment to Rhode Island.”

Fane originally proposed putting three towers on the land previously occupied by I-195, but scaled it back to a single tower late last year.

According to the terms for the new project, the General Assembly will have to approve a reconfiguration of the land, which will also accommodate an above-ground parking garage. The terms state Fane will have 90 days to file a petition for the zoning change with the City of Providence.

Fane said construction on the new high-rise will begin as quickly as the process will allow.