In the Kitchen: Pan Seared Crab Cakes and Remoulade

By Executive Chef Kevin Durfee of George's Of Galilee Published:

Executive Chef Kevin Durfee of George’s Of Galilee joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Seared Crab Cakes with Whole Grain Mustard & Meyer Lemon Remoulade.

Ingredients:

Crab Cakes:

  • 1 pound lump crab meat
  • 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
  •  2 tbsp mayo
  • 2 extra large eggs
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup scallions, chopped
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/4 oz minced garlic
  • Vegetable or canola oil, for cooking

Remoulade:

  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 1/2 tbsp sweet pickle relish
  • 1 tsp Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1 tbsp red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp fresh Meyer Lemon juice
  • Salt n pepper to taste

Instructions:

Remoulade:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl
  2. Refrigerate until ready to serve

Crab Cakes:

  1. Combine all ingredients except the crabmeat and panko.
  2. Gently fold the crabmeat and panko into mix
  3. Refrigerate for at least an hour
  4. Roll mix into little patties (about a half dozen of them)
  5. Preheat an iron skillet to medium heat. Brush with vegetable oil
  6. Sear until golden brown (about 3-5 minutes per side)
  7. Top with your remoulade and enjoy with a nice bottle of your favorite white wine

