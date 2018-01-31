Massachusetts gambling regulators to review Wynn allegations

By Published:
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at The Venetian Las Vegas on September 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American Gaming Association sponsors the annual gaming industry trade show and conference which runs through October 2 and is expected to feature 485 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 27,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive an update on an investigation Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says if the allegations are true, Wynn would “fail to meet the suitability standard under the state gaming law.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The 76-year-old Wynn has denied the allegations.

Under the 2011 casino law, a license is considered a “revocable privilege,” and can be suspended or revoked if a licensee is found “unsuitable to operate a gaming establishment.”