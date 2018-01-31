Massachusetts, Pennsylvania governors place big game bet

BOSTON (WPRI) — The governors of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania announced Wednesday they’ve placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have agreed to donate popular fare from their state to a local food pantry should the opposing team win the big game.

“As the New England Patriots prepare for their eighth Super Bowl of the last seventeen years the full force of the Commonwealth and all of New England is behind them every step of the way because we know their jobs are not done yet,” Baker said in a statement.

Baker has offered up:

Clam Chowder from Legal Sea Foods in Boston

Craisins from Ocean Spray in Middleborough

Apple Cider Donuts from Smolak Farms in North Andover

Apple Pie, Chicken Pot Pie and Maple Syrup from Hollis Hills Farms in Fitchburg

Grillo’s Pickles from Needham

Boston Crème Pie Cupcakes and Lemon Squares from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield

Wolf has wagered:

Federal Donuts

Soup from the Rooster Soup Company

Reading Terminal Market Scrapple, in honor of the market’s 125th anniversary

Coffee from La Colombe in Philadelphia

Pizza slices donated from Rosa’s Fresh Pizza, a pay-it-forward pizzeria that provides hundreds of meals per week to homeless Philadelphians.

“I am putting some of my Philly favorites and Philly’s finest and most iconic food items on the line,” Wolf said. “But [I] look forward to Governor Baker sending some Massachusetts food to Pennsylvania.”

