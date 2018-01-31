Mayor Elorza now sitting on $664k in campaign funds; opponent Dennis has just $2,600

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza ended 2017 with his best fundraising performance since taking office.

The first-term Democrat raised $174,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a disclosure filed Wednesday evening with the R.I. Board of Elections. Elorza is now sitting on just over $664,000 as he prepares for his re-election bid.

Kobi Dennis, a Democrat seeking to unseat Elorza, raised just $18,700 in the first quarter since launching his campaign. After expenses, Dennis reported $2,600 cash on hand. A third Democrat, Chris Young, has said he again plans to run for mayor, but has rarely raises money.

Elorza’s donors in the final quarter of 2017 consisted of many familiar faces, including lobbyists, attorneys and developers with interests in the city. Prominent $1,000 contributors included Procaccianti Group CEO James Procaccianti; IGT Global Solutions Chairman Donald Sweitzer; Virgin Pulse President Rajiv Kumar; and downtown developer Arnold “Buff” Chace.

On the spending side, Elorza reported $34,000 in expenses during the fourth quarter, including nearly $18,000 to CFO Consulting Group and CFO Compliance, the two firms that handle his fundraising and reporting responsibilities. The companies were founded by Brett Smiley, the city’s former chief operating officer who now works as Gov. Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan