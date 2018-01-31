ME’s office identifies body found Saturday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The state Medical Examiner’s office has identified the woman found dead in Fall River last weekend, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

The remains were those of 27-year-old Elizabeth Simon, according to district attorney’s office spokesman Greg Miliote. Simon’s extended family reported her missing in early October. Miliote said Simon had been living in homeless shelters at the time.

Residents discovered Simon’s decomposed body Saturday afternoon in a marsh behind the closed Sam’s Club of at the corner of Jefferson Street and Brayton Avenue. Miliote said it appeared the body had been there for some time.

The medical examiner had not yet determined how Simon died, Miliote said Wednesday.