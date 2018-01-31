Pawtucket police seize $30K in crack cocaine, arrest No. Attleboro man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Police arrested Steven Gibau on Monday in connection with possession of crack cocaine.

Pawtucket police said its narcotic’s unit conducted an investigation into illegal street-level distribution of cocaine throughout January.

Along with the DEA, ATF, and RI State Police Canine Unit, the department said it investigated 30-year-old Steven Gibau of North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

When the Narcotics Unit tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, police said Gibau got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene. Police said officers used a stun gun to take the suspect into custody.

Police said the narcotic’s unit uncovered 300 grams of crack cocaine during its investigation, estimated at approximately $30,000.

Gibau was charged with five counts including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a second offense, and eluding a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle.