Patriots super fan to attend 32nd Super Bowl

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For most people, attending a Super Bowl game is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

But for one Rhode Islander and Patriots superfan, it’s become an annual tradition.

Aram Garabedian, 82, has attended at least 300 Patriots games.

“I don’t think I’ve missed a Patriot game locally for 30 years,” Garabedian said.

Garabedian has also attended 31 Super Bowl games, and as much as he loves the energy at Gillette Stadium, he says there is nothing like the energy at the Super Bowl.

“My first Super Bowl was the Super Bowl in 86 in New Orleans,” Garabedian said. “We got buried by the Chicago Bears, so that was the first Super Bowl, and we got beat up terrible.”

Garabedian – who’s president of the company that manages the Warwick Mall – is now gearing up for this 32nd trip to The Big Game in Minneapolis this Sunday. The New England Patriots will faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re heading for six Super Bowls to win so I’m very excited,” he said.

The travel to Minneapolis has special significance for Garabedian. In the past 32 years, he’s only missed one Super Bowl, which was held in the city in 1992.

“I skipped the Super Bowl in Minneapolis and now I’m going, because I have to go because of my loyalty to the Patriots,” Garabedian said.

Garabedian said he isn’t sure how much he has spent over the years attending the Patriots games.

“I don’t know how many thousands I’ve spent,” he said. “It goes into the hundreds of thousands.”

But one thing Garabedian does know is that he still has plenty more games to attend.

“If I live to 100, it’ll be 50 Super Bowls,” Garabedian said.

Watch exclusive Big Game Coverage on WPRI 12 – your official station of the New England Patriots:

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: A Look Back

– New England Nation: A Look Back Friday 7:30 p.m. – New England Nation: The Experience

– New England Nation: The Experience Saturday 7 p.m. – New England Nation: Pre-Game Show

– New England Nation: Pre-Game Show After The Game – New England Nation – Post Game Show (switch to WPRI 12)