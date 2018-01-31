Pic of the Day: January 31, 2018

The Pic of the Day for Jan. 31, 2018, was submitted by Carolyn DiFrancesco of Assonet, Mass. It shows the super blue blood moon on Wednesday morning.
Carolyn has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
